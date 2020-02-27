Hundreds without power in part of Jefferson County

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - Several hundred people in the areas of Antwerp, Theresa and Philadelphia are without power.
National Grid reports more than 550 households lost power shortly after 10 a.m. Thursday and that electricity is expected to be restored by 6 p.m.
It's unclear if the outages are a result of the weather. 7 News has a call in to National Grid for more information.
There are also pockets of power outages in the town of Watertown, Evans Mills and the Alexandria Bay area in Jefferson County.
In St. Lawrence County, some people are without electricity in Norwood and Parishville.
No power outages were reported in Lewis County as of mid-afternoon Thursday.
Copyright 2020 WWNY. All rights reserved.