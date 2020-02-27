Janet “Emmett” M. Aldrich, 59, of Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA, N.Y. (WWNY) - Janet “Emmett” M. Aldrich, age 59, of Philadelphia, passed away on February 24, 2020 at Upstate Medical University Hospital in Syracuse.
Calling hours will be held at French Funeral Home in Gouverneur on Friday, March 6, 2020 from 3:00 – 5:00 p.m. Her funeral service will follow at 5:00 p.m. Her family is hosting a meal at the Philadelphia Fire Hall after the funeral service. Condolences may be shared online at www.frenchfuneralhomes.com.
Janet was born on October 13, 1960 in Gouverneur to Eugene “Short” M. and Sue E. (Shepherd) Aldrich. She graduated from Indian River Central School in 1979. Janet worked for Indian River School in janitorial before becoming disabled. She was an artist who enjoyed painting and woodburning.
Janet loved watching children, spending time on Lake Bonaparte, and hanging out with family on chicken wing Thursdays. She was a spiritual person who kept a dream book, was into the psychic realm, and collected angels and butterflies.
Her survivors include her mother, Sue Aldrich of Antwerp, son and daughter-in-law, Kevin and Becky McKnight of Philadelphia, brothers and sister-in-law, Randy and Shelley Aldrich of Antwerp and David Aldrich of Antwerp, and her best friend, Heidi Tieman. Janet is also survived by four grandchildren, Zakary, Mackenzie, Rielley and Khloe, and numerous aunts, uncles and cousins.
She is predeceased by her father, Eugene “Short” Aldrich.
Donations in memory of Janet may be made to St. Jude’s Children’s Hospital, the Children’s Miracle Network, or the McDonald House Foundation.
