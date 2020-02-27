Janet “Emmett” M. Aldrich, 59, of Philadelphia

Her survivors include her mother, Sue Aldrich of Antwerp, son and daughter-in-law, Kevin and Becky McKnight of Philadelphia, brothers and sister-in-law, Randy and Shelley Aldrich of Antwerp and David Aldrich of Antwerp, and her best friend, Heidi Tieman. Janet is also survived by four grandchildren, Zakary, Mackenzie, Rielley and Khloe, and numerous aunts, uncles and cousins.