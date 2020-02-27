Local hospitals, colleges and public schools take precautions against coronavirus

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - The north country is preparing for the coronavirus. From hospitals to schools, organizations are taking precautions for if and when the virus arrives here.
An airborne isolation room is where you'd go at Samaritan Medical Center if it was suspected you had the coronavirus.
The hospital is preparing for the potential spread of the virus - each day taking a look at Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and World Health Organization recommendations.
It's also monitoring its supply of personal protection equipment and screening patients for the virus.
"Do you have someone that's walking in the door and they have a fever and a cough, and oh, my goodness, we just found out they've been traveling. So we put a mask on them. So you will find that if you're in the hospital, we're going to ask you to put a mask on if you have say a fever, a rash, a cough, anything that looks like an upper respiratory infection we'll ask you to wear a mask," said Karen Abare, director of Infection Prevention and Control, Samaritan Medical Center.
Carthage Area Hospital is also monitoring the situation and working to establish a contingency plan.
When it comes to schools, St. Lawrence University hasn't stopped any of its study abroad programs but is strongly advising students studying abroad in Italy to not travel to northern Italy.
At Clarkson University, they're cancelling trips altogether that were planned to certain areas overseas.
"Our China programs have been cancelled; we have cancelled our Japan robotic trips we were supposed to send students on," said Melissa Lindell, director of media relations, Clarkson University. "We were going to have a South Korea trip but that one just went to a level 3, so we had to scramble on that."
Clarkson is also asking students at its student health center if they've traveled outside of the U.S. in the last 14 days.
Local public schools are expected to get guidance from the state Education Department and the Department of Health in the near future, according to Jefferson-Lewis BOCES Superintendent Stephen Todd.
When it comes to Fort Drum, MEDDAC says it has put in place identification and prevention measures and is prepared to initiate infection control procedures to isolate and treat any cases should they arise.
And with the CDC saying it expects the virus will spread in the U.S. and that it's not so much a question of if this will happen, but when, everyone just wants to be prepared.
“We’re all worried that there will be some transmission within the community. We don’t really know what that looks like or how big that would be, but we want to make sure we’re ready in case it shows up,” said Abare.
