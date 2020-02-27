Local spending of state cornoavirus money ... depends

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - There are no confirmed cases of coronavirus in New York so far, but that's likely to change.
"I think it is highly probable and no one should be surprised when we have positive cases in New York," Gov. Andrew Cuomo said. "Our operating paradigm is prepare for the worst and hope for the best."
Earlier Wednesday, Cuomo said he plans to spend $40 million to give the state Department of Health (DOH) what it needs to respond to the potential novel coronavirus pandemic.
That will include the DOH having the resources to further assist airports, mta, port authority, hospitals, and local health departments statewide.
"We need to be able to have resources in place to mitigate any sort of outbreak that could occur here," said Stephen Jennings, who's Jefferson County's Public Health planner.
When it comes to the amount of money Jefferson County might get, Jennings says it depends.
"Say nothing else really happens," he said. "We have monitored a few folks, we are now currently monitoring no one -- if that's it, that's a very low impact for our county. It could be very little to no dollars."
Cuomo is also asking the federal government to allow the state to do its own testing at the Wadsworth Center and New York City Public Health lab to speed up test results.
“Yes, we’re preparing, but this situation is not a situation that should cause undue fear,” Cuomo said.
