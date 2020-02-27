Man in critical condition after being struck by car in Watertown

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - A 68 year old man who was struck by a car in Watertown Wednesday night is in critical, but stable condition.
City police said the man, whose name was not released, was crossing Washington Street in or near the crosswalk from the Academy Street side towards Mullin Street when he walked in front of the vehicle and was struck.
It happened shortly before 7:30 p.m.
According to police, the driver of the car, whose name was withheld, was traveling south on Washington Street with the right of way.
Police said the pedestrian did not stop for a red light and that witnesses have confirmed the traffic light was green for Washington Street traffic.
In addition to the poor weather conditions, police said the pedestrian was also wearing dark colored clothing making it difficult to be seen.
The pedestrian was rushed to Samaritan Medical Center before being taken to Upstate University Hospital in Syracuse. He was listed in critical, but stable condition as of early Thursday afternoon.
If you have additional information, city police ask that you call them at 315-782-2233.
