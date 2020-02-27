Many services available at ABVINNY

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - There's a lot going on at the Association for the Blind and Visually Impaired of Northern New York (ABVINNY).
ABVINNY case manager Jennifer Noreen talked about a few of them on 7 News This Morning.
ABVINNY has a new job placement contract to help match employers who have available jobs with visually impaired people who need them.
The organization also helps businesses meet Americans with Disabilities Act requirements and offers blindness sensitivity workshops.
Find out more at www.abvinny.org.
