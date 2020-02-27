The Original King Kong (1933) Back on the Big Screen

Traveling to an uncharted South Pacific island with an adventurer following tales of a God-Ape, Ann Darrow (Wray) is captured by the island's natives to serve as a human sacrifice to Kong. But when Kong, a giant ape, sees Darrow, it is overcome with love--and eventually captured by the adventurers. Taken to New York and put on display, Kong breaks free and pursues Darrow through New York in one of the most famous scenes ever filmed.