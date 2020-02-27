Paul A. Felder, 73, of Redwood

REDWOOD, N.Y. (WWNY) - Paul A. Felder, 73, passed away Wednesday afternoon at his home on County Route 1.
He was born January 27, 1947 in Miami FL, son of Donald and Delores Rosie Felder. He graduated from Alexandria Central High School. He was a career dairy farmer, co owner with his brother Charlie, of Don Dee Dairy Farm, on Barnes Settlement Road.
He married Eunice Gappell Heath on October 26, 1979. Mrs. Felder passed away on February 15, 2013.
He is survived by his son Scott (Kim) Felder, three stepsons, Leon (Shelly) Heath, Alexandria Bay, Dean (Debra) Heath, Redwood and Paul (Renee) Heath, Redwood, three step daughters, Mrs. Dean (Katrinka) Smith, Redwood, Sandra (Angie Messina) Heath, Fort Meyers, FL and Mrs. Joel (Patricia) Hollis, Alexandria Bay, two brothers, Charles (Alice)Felder, Clayton and Timothy (Chris) Felder, Redwood, 14 grandchildren, 23 great grandchildren, and his longtime friend and companion, Mary Ellen Nelson.
A stepson, Harold E. Heath, and an infant sister, Judy Felder, predeceased him.
Special thank-you to Hospice care givers Chris, Andrea, Rachel, Denise and Gary for their tender and loving care.
Calling hours will be held Saturday, February 29th, from 2-4 pm. The service will begin at 4pm, with the Rev. Allan Ferguson, officiating. A celebration of life reception will follow at the Alexandria Bay Municipal Community Hall. Spring burial will be in Barnes Settlement Cemetery.
Memorial donations may be made to Hospice of Jefferson County or the Alexandria Bay Fire Department.
Online condolences may be made at costellofuneralservice.com
Copyright 2020 WWNY. All rights reserved.