Perry Don Hamilton, Sr., 84, of Colton

COLTON, N.Y. (WWNY) - Perry Don Hamilton, Sr., 84, of State Highway 56, Colton died Tuesday, February 25, 2020 at United Helpers Riverledge, Ogdensburg, after a brief stay.
A memorial gathering is being planned for the spring. There will not be any calling hours.
Memorial contributions are suggested to Lawrence Funeral Home, 21 Park Street, Canton, NY 13617 or by visiting the obituary page at www.lawrencefuneralhome.org
Perry was born April 22, 1935 in Colton, NY, a son of the late Don & Hilda (Chase) Hamilton, he joined the US Army in 1954 and was honorably discharged in 1956.
Prior to his retirement in the late 80’s, Perry was employed through Laborer’s Union #322 in Massena, NY.
He was married Laura Woodard on August 29, 1994. Laura died Feb 12, 2014.
Surviving are a son, Perry “Boomer” Hamilton, Jr. and wife Laura of North Bangor; three daughters, Denise Locy of Pyrites, Shirley Gollinger and husband Gary of Canton and Dawn Hewey and husband John of Rensselaer Falls; several grand and great-grandchildren.
He was predeceased by two sons, Terry (1963) and Curtis (2019) and two daughters, Rose Marie (1956) and Geraldine (1994).
Perry was a member of Brushton-Moira American Legion for nearly 20 years and a Union Member for 50 years. He also enjoyed fishing, hunting, family gatherings at camp and buying and re-selling garage sale items.
