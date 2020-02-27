Phillip (Mark) Salmons, 67, of Chaumont

CHAUMONT, N.Y. (WWNY) - Phillip (Mark) Salmons, 67, of Mill St, passed away on Wednesday, February 26, 2020 at SUNY Upstate Medical Center, Syracuse, NY.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Becker-Cleveland Funeral Home, Chaumont, NY.
Phillip was born on September 20, 1952, in Ohio to Lawrence and Helen Masters-Salmons. He attended local schools in Newton Falls and Leavittsburg, Ohio areas.
He married Danita Greene on May 21st, 1983 at Chaumont Presbyterian Church with Reverend Smythe officiating, and Sister of the Bride Cindy Collins, and Fred Maurer as attendants.
Before becoming disabled, Phillip met many people through his various jobs. He worked at New York Airbrake before setting up houses for Lennox Trailer Sales. He also worked construction for the 801 housing complexes in the 1980s through Luk and Morris Knudson. He also drove tractor trailers for various entities.
Phillip was an avid bowler throughout his life, however his true loves were hunting and fishing. Phillip was a member of the Indian Lakes Bass Masters. He also enjoyed riding his motorcycle, and camping at Long Point State Park. He also had a passion for baseball and coached his son’s summer league for many years.
Along with his wife, Phillip is survived by his son Mark Salmons, Chaumont; two brothers: Randy Salmons, Lakeland, FL, and Danny Salmons, OH. He is also survived by a sister Judy Ritter, OH, and a nephew Tracy Salmons, Newton Falls, OH.
Phillip is predeceased by his parents and a brother Terry Salmons.
Calling hours will be held on Friday, February 28 from 5-6PM with a funeral service immediately following at Becker-Cleveland Funeral Home 12007 St Rt 12E, Chaumont, NY, 13622. Online condolences may be made at www.clevelandfhinc.com.
