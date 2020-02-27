Police: woman stabbed in Watertown home, suspect questioned

By Diane Rutherford | February 27, 2020 at 3:19 PM EST - Updated February 27 at 3:19 PM

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - Watertown police say they have a suspect in Thursday morning's stabbing of a woman in the city.

Police said patrols were called to a home in the 600 block of Lansing Street shortly before 6 a.m. for a report of an assault.

When they arrived, police said they found a 37 year old woman with a stab wound to her abdomen.

The woman was taken to Samaritan Medical Center where she's being treated for what's described as a non life-threatening injury.

According to police, a weapon was recovered.

Police said the suspect, a woman, was being questioned Thursday afternoon.

