Police: woman stabbed in Watertown home, suspect questioned

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - Watertown police say they have a suspect in Thursday morning's stabbing of a woman in the city.
Police said patrols were called to a home in the 600 block of Lansing Street shortly before 6 a.m. for a report of an assault.
When they arrived, police said they found a 37 year old woman with a stab wound to her abdomen.
The woman was taken to Samaritan Medical Center where she's being treated for what's described as a non life-threatening injury.
According to police, a weapon was recovered.
Police said the suspect, a woman, was being questioned Thursday afternoon.
Copyright 2020 WWNY. All rights reserved.