Potsdam police issue advisory about parking enforcement

POTSDAM, N.Y. (WWNY) - Due to the weather, the Potsdam Police Department is advising all residents that parking enforcement for snow removal will be enforced on all village streets and municipal parking lots for the duration of the storm.
The Department of Public Works advises that it will be necessary to remove snow from the municipal parking lots so that they are available for use. There are signs posted in each location which indicate when vehicles must be moved according to snow removal. Ticketing and towing of vehicles will begin at approximately 2 a.m. on February 28.
To avoid having your vehicle ticketed and towed for this reason, police ask you to comply with the following:
-vehicles must be removed from all streets between the hours of 2 a.m. and 6 a.m.
-vehicles which are parked in areas provided for daytime parking in all municipal lots must be removed between the hours of 3 a.m. and 6 a.m.
Vehicles which are parked in areas provided for all night parking must be removed between the dates of November 1 and March 31 in accordance with the following schedule:
-Island St. lot Tuesday 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
-Raymond/Depot St. lot Tuesday 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
-Main St. lot Wednesday 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
-Munson St. lot Thursday 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
