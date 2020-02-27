Push to get water out of Lake Ontario may extend into April

Right now, Lake Ontario is about a foot and a half higher than normal for this time of year, and record amounts of water are being pushed out through the Moses-Saunders Dam in Massena. The plan of the International Lake Ontario-St. Lawrence River Board (that’s the group which actually carries out the decisions of the International Joint Commission, and which also has a say in how much water is to be released) is to push out the maximum amount of water it can through the month of March.