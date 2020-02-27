River Hospital moving building to benefit library

ALEXANDRIA BAY, N.Y. (WWNY) - It’s a building on the move.
River Hospital in Alexandria Bay is no longer in need of its family health center building and knows another group who can use it.
The Macsherry Library has been wanting a community center so the hospital will move its building over to behind the library.
"The idea is we want something close for the children and also the community to use. Having it close to the library, this is a hub. Right now we have first Monday bluegrass, we have book clubs, we have oil painting, acrylic painting, sewing classes, so we're more than just a place where we sign out books, the problem is we're busting at the seams," said Denise Haddock, library programming director.
The move should happen by summer.
