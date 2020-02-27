Travel advisories issued for Jefferson & Lewis counties

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - With a blizzard warning in effect for Jefferson and Lewis counties, officials in both counties have issued travel advisories.
Jefferson County Fire and Emergency Management issued a travel advisory because of snow-covered roads, blowing snow, and limited visibility.
The Lewis County Sheriff’s Office has issued a no-unnecessary-travel advisory. Officials there say blowing snow and snow-covered roads are making driving difficult.
Each advisory covers the entire county it’s issued for.
