Which logo do you like best? Massena wants to know

MASSENA, N.Y. (WWNY) - Massena is hunting for a brand for itself and it wants the public to help. The effort is starting with a vote on two Massena logos.
“We have the fishing, we have the retriever training ground … we have a lot of recreation as far as snowmobiling close by. We’re close to the ski resorts...as well as cross-country skiing and enjoying water sports,” said Sam Carbone, Massena town councilman.
They think they've captured Massena's essence with two logos. They were drawn up by H3 Designs. A decision was made to highlight the outdoor opportunities here.
Massena has a proud industrial legacy. But it feels one of the keys to its future is building up its tourism trade and the logos reflect that.
“We want to, you know, attract people from the cities where they got the hustle and bustle, so let's draw them in with some of our natural beauty,” said Jason Hendricks, H3 Designs owner.
And now, the public can vote for the one they like at the Explore Massena web site. 700 people have cast votes already and people are leaving plenty of comments.
“We want some honest, constructive criticism, feedback that we can take back to the committee and continue to fine tune these logos,” said Hendricks.
A committee established by the town and village boards will make the final pick. The two boards are jointly funding the $48,000 branding initiative. The logos are a part of that.
"It's time to make Massena shine and move it forward … it's important to have a branding initiative as well as a logo to identify Massena," said Carbone.
The joint committee whittled down 49 logos produced by H3 Designs to just the two people are now voting on. Voting ends March 13.
