Albany man found guilty in 2019 home invasion

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - An Albany man was found guilty in Jefferson County Court Thursday on charges in connection with a home invasion in Theresa last year.
Thirty-four year old Patrick Ponzo was indicted along with two other people in connection with a home invasion on Moon Lake Road in March 2019.
They were indicted a few months later on charges of burglary, attempted robbery, weapon possession, conspiracy, and menacing.
Following a jury trial, Ponzo was found guilty on all charges.
Also indicted were Haley Recor of Watertown and Robert Sawyer of Philadelphia, N.Y.
Police said the home invasion involved a firearm.
The suspects fled in a car before state police could arrive. The car went off the road and they continued to flee, this time on foot.
Police said they found Recor walking along the road. Ponzo was picked up when he returned to the vehicle owner’s home.
Sawyer was found in a heavily wooded area after a trooper and his bloodhound tracked him for 3½ miles.
