Alcoa retirees have until Saturday to cash checks

MASSENA, N.Y. (WWNY) - Saturday is the deadline Alcoa has set for retirees to cash life insurance buyout checks.
In December, Alcoa said it was ending the benefit. It admitted the check only represented a portion of it.
The union sued. It told retirees not to cash the check.
Alcoa claims by cashing the checks, retirees give up the right to sue. The union says, 'Not so.' But it's now leaving it up to retirees what to do with the check.
“We're telling everyone to do what's best for their family because we don't have any answers from anybody from the lawsuit at all. So we're telling everybody just to make the determination what works best for them and their family,” said Mark Goodfellow, USW Local 420-A president.
The union says the lawsuit is still active. It says life insurance was a negotiated benefit.
The company says about 9,000 retirees had the benefit.
