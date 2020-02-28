SACKETS HARBOR, N.Y. (WWNY) - Staff Sergeant Alex Ososkalo, 23 of Sackets Harbor, NY passed away Saturday 15 Feb 2020 at Wahiawa General Hospital from a non related military accident.
Alex was born on 24 March 1996, in Sackets Harbor to Andrey and Anna Ososkalo.
Calling hours will be Sunday, March 1st, starting at 5 P.M., at the Church of Nazarene in Watertown. The Funeral will be scheduled for 11am, Monday, March 2nd ,11 A.M. at the church. A burial will be at Brookside Cemetery with full Military Honors.
Alex was homeschooled. For a short period of time he worked for North Country Storage Barns, until joining the AirForce. He enlisted in the Air Force in December 2015; got stationed in Washington and attained C-17 Flying Crew Chief on 01 Nov 2019. Alex quoted that day as, “happiest day of my career”.
Alex enjoyed exploring the world and being in nature. He was very self-motivated and worked hard for his achievements. Alex had the experience of traveling the world in the Air Force during his deployment to Qatar and temporary missions, which he absolutely loved. In his free time he enjoyed snowmobiling, hiking, hunting, and babysitting his many nieces and nephews.
Surviving besides his parents of Sackets Harbor, Vera (Shastel) and spouse Michael Shastel with five children; Gainesville, GA. Tatiana (Dovgan) and spouse Vitaly Dovgan with four children; Argentina. Anatoly and spouse Lyudmila Ososkalo with three children; Central Square, NY. Ludmila (Brown) and spouse Steven Brown with one child; Lowville, NY. Ira Ososkalo, Pavio and spouse Alina Ososkalo; Greenville, SC. Victoria, Steven, Vladimir, Natalia, Oksana, and Leah.
Arrangements are with the TLC Funeral Home in Watertown.
