Blizzard & lake effect warnings until late afternoon

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - Unless you're where lake effect snow is falling, it might not make sense that there's still a blizzard warning in effect.
But if you're in the Tug Hill region, it will make perfect sense.
The blizzard warning for Jefferson and Lewis counties is in effect until 4 p.m. Friday.
There's also a lake effect snow warning for a southeastern St. Lawrence County for the same time frame.
There's also a lake shore flood warning for the Jefferson and Oswego county shorelines.
Within the lake effect band, snow is accumulating about an inch or 2 per hour.
The band shifts south in the late afternoon and evening. There's a winter weather advisory for the Syracuse area starting at 7 p.m.
The winds will be dying down throughout the day.
Temperatures will be steady in the low 20s all day and will drop into single digits overnight
It will be mostly cloudy with a slight chance of snow on Saturday. Highs will be in the upper teens.
It will be in the upper 20s and mostly sunny on Sunday.
It will be in the 40s Monday through Thursday with a chance of rain or mixed precipitation each day.
