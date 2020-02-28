Blizzard warning cancelled, lake effect snow warning issued

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - The National Weather Service has cancelled the blizzard warning and has instead issued a lake effect snow warning.
The lake effect snow warning is in effect in Jefferson, Lewis and Oswego counties until 4 a.m. Saturday.
Additional snow accumulations of 6 to 11 inches are possible in the most persistent snowfall areas. Wind gusts are forecast to be as high as 30 miles per hour.
The lake shore flood warning remains in effect until 7 p.m. Friday.
The NWS says travel will be very difficult. Areas of blowing snow will significantly reduce visibility. If traveling, be prepared for rapidly changing road conditions and visibility because heavy snow will fall in relatively narrow bands.
Meanwhile in southeastern St. Lawrence County, the lake effect snow warning is in effect until 4 p.m. The NWS says to expect snow accumulations of 10 to 20 inches along and south of State Route 3, and 5 to 10 inches northward. Winds are gusting as high as 35 miles per hour.
The amount of snow the north country has seen since the blizzard started is still being calculated, but the NWS reports the following measurements as of early Friday morning:
- Copenhagen: 28.5 inches
- Harrisville: 16.5
- South of Watertown: 17.1
A great deal of additional snow has fallen since the time those numbers were recorded. The additional accumulation will be calculated early Saturday morning.
The Watertown Filtration Plant reported 11 inches of snow had fallen as of 8 a.m. Friday, but officials there said at least another foot of snow has fallen since that time.
A travel advisory remains in effect in Jefferson County.
There's a no-unnecessary-travel advisory in the city of Watertown and in all of Lewis County.
Governor Andrew Cuomo announced Friday morning that the state Department of Transportation is sending 15 plows to the Tug Hill region to help with cleanup.
That's along with about double that number of people to operate those plows.
The north country overall is getting help from 22 plows from other parts of the state.
