City celebrates Watertown fire chief’s last day

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - Friday was Watertown Fire Chief Dale Herman's last day on the job.
City officials and Herman's family gathered in city hall to congratulate the chief on his retirement.
Herman was appointed chief back in 2010, but has been a firefighter with the department since 1986.
The city presented Herman with a plaque thanking him for 34 years of service.
"It will probably hit me sometime tomorrow or the next day when I don't have to get up and go to work," he said, "or, you know, did I hear something, did I hear a siren or what not, but I'm just concentrating on the job that needs to be done until the end of the day."
Herman says he plans to continue to teach fire courses for New York state. He says during his retirement he will be spending more time with his family and doing work around the yard.
