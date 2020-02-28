Digging out after the blizzard

TOWN OF ADAMS, N.Y. (WWNY) - In southern Jefferson County, the worst of the day’s snow passed early Friday morning. We caught up with residents who spent the afternoon digging out.
For every snowblower in the Adams area Friday morning, there was a snowplow around the corner.
"This is my first time in an area like this. I've only been here for two years now so it's rough," said Rodney Bowley, who lives in Adams.
He says this is the worst storm he's experienced while living in the north country; he spent hours digging out his driveway after the storm.
And he's not the only one. Farther down Route 11, Tom Lawton put in close to five hours of work clearing the snow. For Lawton, years of experience pay off at times like these.
"As far as used to this, I've seen a lot of them in my lifetime and, you know, this is just another one," he said.
While many people in Jefferson County are busy digging out with their snowblowers, we found a Jeep that got plowed in at Spook Hill Bar and Grill in Adams Center - meaning mounds of snow to remove for the owner who left it there.
Many businesses reported closures across the north country Friday as well, Adams Free Library included.
"The school's closed and they're closed. They may be open tomorrow. Probably will be," said William Hulbert of Adams.
He does maintenance work for the library and other businesses in town. So, the weather means he's got more work on his plate.
"You have to be positive about things like this. For me, it means job security," he said.
So, no matter where you were on a day like this, there’s no denying there was at least a little cleanup involved.
