Douglas A. Dumas, 91, of Massena

MASSENA, N.Y. (WWNY) - Douglas A. Dumas, 91, a longtime resident of Bayley Road, passed away early Friday morning, February 28, 2020 at The Alice Center in Malone.
Among his survivors are his wife, Alma, a resident of the Farrar Home in Malone and two daughters, Brenda Marti and Debra Byington; and 3 grandchildren.
There will be no services at this time. A celebration of life and funeral mass will be celebrated in June in Massena at a time to be announced.
Arrangements are with the Donaldson Funeral Home, Massena, where memories and condolences may be shared online at www.donaldsonfh.com.
