Highlights & scores: Section 10 hockey semi

Friday morning sports wrap
February 28, 2020 at 7:10 AM EST - Updated February 28 at 7:22 AM

NORWOOD, N.Y. (WWNY) - The weather played havoc with the Section 10 postseason schedule Thursday. Out of the four games on the sports docket, only one was played.

It was a Boys' Section 10 Division 2 hockey semifinal in Norwood as the Icemen took on the Larries from St. Lawrence Central.

Norwood-Norfolk defeated the Larries 5-2.

Thursday’s local scores

Boys’ Section 10 Division 2 hockey semifinals

Norwood-Norfolk 5, St. Lawrence Central 2

Salmon River, OFA -- postponed

Boys’ Section 10 Class B basketball championship

OFA, Canton -- postponed

Girls’ Section 10 Class B basketball championship

OFA, Canton -- postponed

