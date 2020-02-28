Highlights & scores: Section 10 hockey semi

NORWOOD, N.Y. (WWNY) - The weather played havoc with the Section 10 postseason schedule Thursday. Out of the four games on the sports docket, only one was played.
It was a Boys' Section 10 Division 2 hockey semifinal in Norwood as the Icemen took on the Larries from St. Lawrence Central.
Norwood-Norfolk defeated the Larries 5-2.
Highlights are in the video.
Thursday’s local scores
Boys’ Section 10 Division 2 hockey semifinals
Norwood-Norfolk 5, St. Lawrence Central 2
Salmon River, OFA -- postponed
Boys’ Section 10 Class B basketball championship
OFA, Canton -- postponed
Girls’ Section 10 Class B basketball championship
OFA, Canton -- postponed
