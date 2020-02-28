Interview: Assembly challenger talks to John Moore on First @ 5

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - Alex Hammond is a Democrat who is challenging Republican Assemblyman Mark Walczyk in the 116th district.
Hammond joined 7 News anchor John Moore on First @ 5 Thursday.
You can watch the full interview in the video.
Hammond says a big focus of his campaign is increasing employment in the region.
"It's going to take a lot of people all together, getting BOCES on track with both employers, organized labor, and job placement agencies, so that we can get kids that are graduating from school that maybe college isn't the best for them, that they move straight into that blue collar workforce that we need up here."
Hammond announced his bid just over a week ago.
He’s is the current Waddington town supervisor and at the age of 21 was the youngest supervisor in the state when he was elected.
