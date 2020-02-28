Marsha A. Dalton of Waddington

Calling hours for Marsha will be held at the Phillips Memorial Home, Waddington starting on Tuesday March, 3, 2020 from 6:00 P.M. to 8:00 P.M. and will be continued on Wednesday afternoon from 1:00 P.M. until the time of funeral services at Phillips Memorial Home, Waddington at 3:00 P.M. March 4, 2020.