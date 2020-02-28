Outages just part of north country living, couple says

ANTWERP, N.Y. (WWNY) - With a little warmth from a kerosene heater, Mike and Pat Copperwheat were waiting for the heat to come back on.
They had been without power since around 10 a.m. Thursday.
Mike says their only source of heat during a majority of Thursday's blizzard=like conditions had to pull more weight than usual.
"It's not meant to heat a house," he said. "It's not really meant to heat a room."
According to National Grid, high winds are the reason for the power outage.
About a 1,000 customers in Antwerp and Philadelphia were affected.
Power has since been restored.
Pat says outages in Antwerp aren't unheard of.
"We get them every once in a while," she said. "It's usually wind, but they usually don't last all that long."
The living room of the Copperwheats' home reached about 60 degrees, but that's with the help of a kerosene heater -- and that's only one room in the house.
"I don't know what it's like out back," Mike said at one point.
"Yeah this is the warmest room in the house," Pat replied.
"Now, at 58," Mike said.
People driving through Philadelphia could see signs of the outage from the road.
The stoplight was out, causing some drivers to approach the intersection with caution.
The Copperwheats say that in the north country, losing power is all part of the territory.
"She'll say, it will come on, when it comes on," Mike said
“It’s just part of the north country in the winter,” said Pat.
