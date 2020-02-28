Pedestrian & driver in Watertown accident identified

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - Watertown police have identified the people involved in a car-pedestrian accident earlier this week.
Police say the injured pedestrian is 68 year old John Armstrong of Watertown.
The driver of the vehicle was James Mills, who is the city of Watertown's comptroller.
Police say Armstrong was crossing Washington Street from the Academy Street side toward Mullin Street when he walked in front of Mills' vehicle, which was traveling south on Washington Street and had the right of way.
The accident happened around 7:30 p.m. Wednesday.
Armstrong was rushed to Samaritan Medical Center and was taken later to Upstate University Hospital in Syracuse. He was listed in critical, but stable condition as of early Thursday afternoon.
Police report that he's still in the hospital and his condition appears to be improving.
Police said Armstrong did not stop for a red light and that witnesses have confirmed the traffic light was green for Washington Street traffic.
In addition to the poor weather conditions, police said Armstrong was wearing dark-colored clothing that made it difficult to see him.
