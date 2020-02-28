Relay for Life season kicks off next week

Relay for Life Kickoff
February 28, 2020 at 8:41 AM EST - Updated February 28 at 8:41 AM

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - The American Cancer Society is kicking off Relay for Life season next week.

Rose Busler and Don Boshart were on 7 News This Morning to tell us the schedule. Watch the video for their interview.

The Lewis County kickoff is at 6:30 p.m. on Monday, March 2 at the Lowville Elks.

In Jefferson County, the kickoff is at 6:15 p.m. on Wednesday, March 4 at the Watertown Elks.

The organization raised $229,000 last year in Jefferson County and $74,000 in Lewis County.

If you need more information, you can call 315-816-7441 or go to relayforlife.org.

