Relay for Life season kicks off next week

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - The American Cancer Society is kicking off Relay for Life season next week.
Rose Busler and Don Boshart were on 7 News This Morning to tell us the schedule. Watch the video for their interview.
The Lewis County kickoff is at 6:30 p.m. on Monday, March 2 at the Lowville Elks.
In Jefferson County, the kickoff is at 6:15 p.m. on Wednesday, March 4 at the Watertown Elks.
The organization raised $229,000 last year in Jefferson County and $74,000 in Lewis County.
If you need more information, you can call 315-816-7441 or go to relayforlife.org.
