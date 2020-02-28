Snow continues to fall - but not for everyone

ADAM CENTER, N.Y. (WWNY) - Snow is coming down heavy -- but not for everyone.
7 News reporters Natalie Kucko and Erin Bischoff were in southern Jefferson County early Friday.
That's one of the places a heavy band of lake effect had settled -- and where it's likely to stay much of the day.
While the snow is deep, the reporters say plows are out and are doing their best to keep up.
They report visibility was very low on the drive south on Route 11.
Watch the video for one of their live reports.
In the meantime, other parts of the region could be seeing little to no snow.
There are still travel advisories posted for Jefferson and Lewis counties.
State Route 177 remains closed from Route 12 in Lowville to the Lewis-Jefferson county line.
Copyright 2020 WWNY. All rights reserved.