Some say blizzard was among the worst storms they’ve ever seen

COPENHAGEN, N.Y. (WWNY) - In Lewis County, people in Copenhagen were busy unburying themselves after being hit by the blizzard. Some are saying this storm was on par with some of the worst they’ve seen.
Some people we spoke to told us they've been working non-stop since early Friday morning to try to clear up all the snow Copenhagen has received.
And there's still work to do.
One person says this storm is almost as bad as a blizzard that hit the area more than 40 years ago.
"I would have to say, it's just about like it was for the blizzard of '77," said Duane St. Louis.
He has been up since around 4 a.m. clearing driveways on Maple Avenue.
He's not the only person who's been working all day removing snow.
Kevin Groff does snow removal for Terry Groff Auto Repair. He says the past two days have left him with little sleep.
"I started yesterday morning about nine o'clock, eight, nine o'clock. Worked until 10 o'clock last night. Went to bed for two, three hours. Got back up two 30 this morning and went back to work," said Groff.
Groff says this storm is one of the worst he can remember.
"Definitely the biggest of the year that's for sure and one of the top five in my memory," he said.
Some people say the snow banks forming on the side of driveways are a problem because it becomes difficult to see when you're backing out.
"We've got banks that are five, over five foot high. You won't see a car coming down through until it's right on you," said St. Louis.
Jerry Flatt spent part of his day getting his uncle's snow plow unstuck.
He says it's not what he was expecting to do "but I wouldn't expect anything less."
Village resident Justin Elias says people should think twice before getting on the road.
"Unless it's necessary, I wouldn't travel at all, until at least there's a break in the weather. The highway department can take care of a lot of the snow and make sure the roads are clear. Otherwise you just end up stuck in a ditch," said Elias.
The Lewis County Sheriff’s Office has a no-unnecessary travel advisory in place because of blowing snow and snow-covered roads making driving difficult.
