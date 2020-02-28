State sending plows to help with snow cleanup

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - The north country will be getting help from the state to deal with massive lake effect snow.
Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced Friday morning that the state transportation department is sending 15 plows to the Tug Hill to help with cleanup.
That's along with about double that number of people to operate those plows.
The north country overall is getting help from 22 plows from other parts of the state.
The extra deployment is in response to the blizzard warning issued for Jefferson and Lewis counties until 4 p.m. on Friday.
Copyright 2020 WWNY. All rights reserved.