Thousand Islands Central School buses held up due to weather

TOWN OF CAPE VINCENT, N.Y. (WWNY) - Students in the Thousand Islands Central School District are being kept at school until the weather is safe enough for buses to take them home.
District Transportation Supervisor Dina Jareo said the school buses are being held at the request of road supervisors in the towns of Clayton and Cape Vincent.
Jareo said the weather was clear in the area until about 2 p.m. when heavy snow began to fall, making travel difficult.
It’s unclear how long the buses will be delayed.
