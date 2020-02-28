Travel advisories posted for city of Watertown & 2 counties

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - Police in Watertown are recommending no unnecessary travel in the city because of poor driving conditions.
Police say officers responded to several accidents Friday morning and have heard reports of cars stuck in driveways.
They say there have been reports of tow trucks taking over an hour to respond.
In the meantime, State Route 177 in Lewis County is no longer closed, but there’s still a no-unnecessary-travel advisory there.
There's also a travel advisory of all of Jefferson County.
City police add that drivers should use extreme caution and that roads and sidewalks are covered with snow.
And because many sidewalks aren’t cleared, drivers should be on the lookout for pedestrians walking in the streets.
