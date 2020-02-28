Watertown DPW: vehicles got stuck on pretty much every city street

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - The city of Watertown was hit hard by an intense lake effect band Friday morning. A city Department of Public Works supervisor said there were vehicles stuck on pretty much every street of the city.
Savanna Vega was in one of them.
"This is my second time getting stuck. It's pretty bad," she said.
Throughout the morning, drivers had a hard time seeing anything and getting to where they needed to go.
Alleysia Brown got stuck trying to pull into the Little Ceaser's parking lot.
"Well we tried coming in and we thought we honestly were going to make it because it had a plowed spot but no to no avail of course. This is my luck every year," she said.
But wherever people were getting stuck, there were others willing to help out. Four strangers showed up to push Brown out.
"A lot of nice people out today," said Brown.
With the bad conditions, the police department asked people to stay off the roads and told people who were traveling to use extreme caution. City schools were cancelled for the day. City buses were also taken out of service.
And it was a hectic day for the DPW, which tried to keep up with a lot of snow falling in a short period of time.
"They said it was at a rate for two and a half inches per hour," said Shawn Dick, DPW street and sewer supervisor. "That amount of snow in a short amount of time, there's not much you can do no matter what you got out there."
While DPW is busy making sure main roads are clear, other smaller streets like Ball Avenue have to wait.
"The main thing is you want to keep your main arteries going into and out of the city open," said Dick.
With a mild winter thus far, Mother Nature didn't let us get away with it.
"This is one of your good ones. This is one of the ones you prepare for," said Dick.
According to the National Weather Service, 31.7 inches of snow had fallen in Watertown as of 3 p.m. Friday.
