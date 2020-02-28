Watertown officials sit down with city firefighters for 1st time in 4 years

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - The city of Watertown and its fire union sat down Friday for the first time in more than four years to negotiate contracts.
Interim City Manager Ken Mix says the meeting was for both sides to present their initial proposals.
City firefighters have been working without a contact since 2014.
One part of the long-drawn-out battle is over the minimum number of firefighters on duty at one time.
Mix says that both sides will take time to look over the proposals.
"We hope the discussions will be amicable and we can come to some conclusion at some point," he said. "It's just that it won't be today."
Mix says another meeting will be scheduled.
Copyright 2020 WWNY. All rights reserved.