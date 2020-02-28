Wow! Check out viewer pictures of the blizzard

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - Many people didn't have to be on the roads with schools and businesses closed.
So to pass the time, some of you sent us photos from the blizzard.
Tyler Spaulding of Copenhagen got a snow surprise when he opened his garage door Friday morning (see photo above)! He quickly learned he’d be spending a little extra time digging a path out of his driveway.
In Star Lake, Kim Folsom tells us there's a car under the snow by the building.
And one more picture from Thomas Beyer shows a vehicle in Castorland that isn't going anywhere for a while. He says 3 feet of snow fell in that part of Lewis County.
