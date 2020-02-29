Douglas F. Robbins, 84, of Denmark

DENMARK, N.Y. (WWNY) - Beloved husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather Douglas F. Robbins, 84, passed away unexpectedly at his home on Friday February 28th. Born on March 20th, 1935 in Theresa, NY to Irene (Feistel) Robbins Gordon and Lionel W. Robbins, Doug attended West Carthage High School and graduated in 1952. In 1954 Doug married his sweetheart Veronica (Sweredoski) at the St. Hedwig Church in Houseville, NY. They travelled to Fort Bragg, North Carolina where Doug was enlisted as a paratrooper in the 82nd Airborne division. When he retired from the military, the family moved back to Northern New York settling in Denmark and growing a large and loving family. Doug served for 39 and a half years as a lineman and then foreman with Niagara Mohawk, where he always drank his coffee black because no one could get his order right.
Doug served on the Lowville Academy School Board for 13 years, was a very active member of St. Stephen’s Church, serving on their church council, as a Eucharistic Minister, and as a trustee. He was a member of the Elk’s Club, a member of the North Country Square Dance Swingers, a friend of the Lewis County Fair, and an avid polka dancer. Doug loved his community, the outdoors, his church, and most importantly his family and friends.
Doug is survived by his wife of 66 years Veronica (Ronnie), and their 6 children, Frank and his wife Lorrie Robbins of Lowville, David and his wife Samantha of Horse Head, Jeff and his wife Michele of Liverpool, Bruce Robbins of Dobbs Ferry, Renee (Robbins) Cobb and her husband Bob of New Bremen, and Angela Robbins of Deer River. His 11 grandchildren (Cassie Robbins-Forbus, Nick Robbins, Tracy Bowers, Matthew Robbins, Mariah Robbins, Madalyn Robbins, Gregory Robbins, Marissa Robbins, Stephen Robbins, Ashely Cobb, and Nathan Cobb) and 6 great grandchildren (Zoe Bowers, Ryan Robbins, Adaleia Forbus, Mila Robbins, Reese Robbins, and Camden Robbins) adored him and shared his love of desserts and root beer floats.
Memorial gifts may be made to St. Stephen’s Church Restoration Project in Croghan.
The family would like to thank and send their appreciation to those individuals that responded to the emergency call, to the Carthage Hospital, and to Lowville EMS for their quick response.
Visitation will be held on Monday March 2nd, from 4 – 7pm at Sundquist Funeral Home in Lowville. The Funeral Mass will be held at St. Stephen’s in Croghan at 10:30 am on Tuesday March 3rd with a meal to follow. A sympathy note may be made to: www.sundquistfh.com
