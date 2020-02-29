Douglas F. Robbins, 84, of Denmark

DENMARK, N.Y. (WWNY) - Beloved husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather Douglas F. Robbins, 84, passed away unexpectedly at his home on Friday February 28th. Born on March 20th, 1935 in Theresa, NY to Irene (Feistel) Robbins Gordon and Lionel W. Robbins, Doug attended West Carthage High School and graduated in 1952. In 1954 Doug married his sweetheart Veronica (Sweredoski) at the St. Hedwig Church in Houseville, NY. They travelled to Fort Bragg, North Carolina where Doug was enlisted as a paratrooper in the 82nd Airborne division. When he retired from the military, the family moved back to Northern New York settling in Denmark and growing a large and loving family. Doug served for 39 and a half years as a lineman and then foreman with Niagara Mohawk, where he always drank his coffee black because no one could get his order right.