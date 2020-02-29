East Hounsfield Library opens new program space

EAST HOUNSFIELD, N.Y. (WWNY) - East Hounsfield Library is introducing a new program space for learning and activities.
The grand opening Saturday unveiled the remodeled upstairs of the library, complete with science, math, engineering, technology and art activities for children.
The new space will also be used for adult activities like painting classes and book clubs.
“A lot of people say nobody goes to libraries anymore. But they’re not just book repositories anymore, we’re offering a community space for people in East Hounsfield, Watertown, Sackets - We can offer things for people to come in and do crafts, the STEM programs, not just coming in and reading books,” said Melissa Carroll, East Hounsfield Library Director.
The library and it’s new amenities are free to the public.
