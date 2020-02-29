Friday Sports: Section 10 post-season action on the ice and hardwood

OGDENSBURG, N.Y. (WWNY) - Basketball and hockey were among the games in Section 10 Friday night.
We begin on the ice as O.F.A. took on Salmon River in the Section 10 Division 2 Boys Hockey Semi-finals.
In the first period, it was Carson LaRose with a steal as he steps around the defense and goes “five-hole”. Score: 1-0 O.F.A. LaRose also dishes to Holden Woods for the score, 2-0 Blue Devils.
In the second period, on a power play, Oakes lights the lamp for the Shamrocks, cutting O.F.A.’s lead to 2-1. Zach Durant feeds Jared Showen who dangles around the defense and scores far-side. 2-2 tie.
This game went through four overtimes and into a second shootout. O.F.A advances with a 3-2 win in penalty shots. They face Norwood-Norfolk for the division title on Monday.
In the girls basketball playoffs was the Section 10 Class C Championship at SUNY Potsdam as Madrid-Waddington played St. Lawrence Central.
It was Jaelynn Uppstrom to Emma Plumley for the layup, opening scoring for the Yellowjackets 2-0. Then it was Plumley to Lydia Thomas for the trifecta to put Madrid Waddington ahead by five.
Then Marissa McLean passes to MacKenzie Moreau with the lay-in. Larries trail by three.
Next, it was Alexis Sullivan to Plumley for the bucket. Yellowjackets lead 10-4.
Kenadee Love misses, but McLean gets the rebound. St Lawrence Central defeated Madrid-Waddington 53-48 to win the Class C section title.
On the boys’ side of the Section X Class C Championship it was Madrid-Waddington against St. Lawrence Central.
Ansen Weegar fed to Cash Feeley for the layup, opening scoring for the Larries 2-0. Ethan LaRock passed to Caeden Taylor for the trifecta. St Lawrence leads 5-0.
Madrid Waddington’s Colby Beldock passed to Kyle Stoner for the three-pointer. Larries lead 5-3. Final Score: 51-41 Madrid Waddington.
Head Coach George Ashcraft and his Watertown Red & Black staff continue preparations for the upcoming Empire Football League season. Another preseason signup will take place Saturday, February 29th at Above Reality in the Stateway Plaza in Watertown. The event will take place from noon to 3 PM.
Watch the video above for highlights.
Friday Sports Scores
Mens College Hockey
- Clarkson 1, Colgate 1
- St. Lawrence 0, Cornell 5
Womens College Hockey
- St. Lawrence 2, Cornell 7
- Colgate 1, Clarkson 2
Pro Hockey
- Carolina 1, Watertown 1
Mens College Basketball
- SUNY Canton 89, Husson 81
- SUNY Oneonta 72, SUNY Potsdam 75
Copyright 2020 WWNY. All rights reserved.