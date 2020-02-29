Leap of Kindness Day: an extra day to do some good

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - A group in Jefferson County wants people in the community to use the extra day this year to do a kindness for others.
It’s called Leap of Kindness Day, and the Jefferson Leadership Institute’s Class of 2020 is spearheading the campaign in this area.
The group took donations for various north country non-profits at Samaritan Medical Center and Salmon Run Mall.
They also sponsored a Red Cross Blood Drive at Samaritan.
J.L.I. member April Bennett says the extra day can serve as a reminder to be nicer to one another.
“We should always be looking for ways to be kind and to pay it forward. But, designating that one day every four years is a great way just to keep it all on our radar. To help us just remember that there’s really small things that all of us can do, that do have a really big impact," said Bennett.
Bennett says the class is expecting to collect more than a thousand donations.
Copyright 2020 WWNY. All rights reserved.