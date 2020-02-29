Marsha A. Dalton, 69, of Waddington

Marsha was born in Massena, NY on December 10, 1950 to the late Walter and Hope (Seaver) Holcomb. She attended Massena Central Schools and graduated in 1969. She was married to the love of her life William R. Dalton, Sr. on October 4, 1969 in Waddington at St. Mary’s Church with late Msgr. George N. Whittaker officiating. As they began their family, Marsha was a big help with the family farm machinery business often correcting the help on the assembly of the hay wagons and things. She worked tirelessly on the family farm in addition to raising six children of her own with always a few extra neighborhood kids. She later went to work with the Madrid-Waddington School District in the cafeteria until her retirement. She was quick to hand out a homemade cookie or doughnut to anyone. Marsha also enjoyed spending time with her grandchildren and attending their many extracurricular activities. She enjoyed traveling and bowled in the women's league for many years.