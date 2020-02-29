One north country family welcomes their Leap Year baby

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - Cathy and Eric Glassman welcomed child number four into the world early Saturday morning, of all days, a leap year.
It’s their first girl. And she already has a name: Lila Marie.
Cathy says their daughter came a bit early, just in time to be born on February 29th, a day that only happens every four years.
“March 2nd was her due date. And I was actually hoping not for a leap year baby because I just wanted her to celebrate a birthday every year,” said Cathy.
If the couple looks familiar, that’s no coincidence.
The birth of the Glassman’s last child garnered some attention. Their son Dirk was born at home just before Christmas in 2017 with Eric carrying out the delivery.
At the time he said it was an experience he only needed once.
“If we do another one, I’d like to not repeat this,” said Eric.
And he didn't.
But, as a Major on Fort Drum, Eric had to travel from Afghanistan to make it on time.
“You know, with the history we have from our previous children, I honestly expected to come home to find a baby. But, it was nice to make it home in time to actually be here for it,” said Eric.
Though he says the time spent won’t be for long.
He’ll head back to Afghanistan in a couple weeks.
And when it comes to celebrating birthdays in the future Cathy says:
"We’ll celebrate one of the other days. March 1st or February 28th. Maybe it’ll get to the point where she can just choose what day you want to celebrate it, when she’s old enough.
Happy birthday, Lila Marie!
Copyright 2020 WWNY. All rights reserved.