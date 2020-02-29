People continue snow cleanup after wintry blast

WEST CARTHAGE, N.Y. (WWNY) - More snow cleanup was in order across the north country Saturday after the wintry blast.
Between West Carthage and Carthage, residents were still digging out their driveways and sidewalks Saturday morning, making for tall snowbanks in the neighborhoods.
Some say this storm was normal routine for them, while others had to break out bigger equipment.
“Yesterday, trying to use the snowblower, it was higher than a snowblower was, so it just made it harder and just came falling back in. So I went and got this beast,” said Todd Rogers, a Carthage resident.
Throughout the afternoon Friday, Carthage collected about 40 inches of snow. In Watertown, people saw 31.7 inches accumulated.
Copyright 2020 WWNY. All rights reserved.