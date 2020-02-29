Record breaking year as people take the plunge for River Hospital

ALEXANDRIA BAY, N.Y. (WWNY) - Not only was it Leap Day, it was River Hospital’s 30th Annual Polar Bear Dip at Bonnie Castle.
Thousands gathered to watch splash after splash into the freezing waters of the St Lawrence River.
Some participants drove hours through Friday’s blizzard to make it to the event.
“It’s just, I cant believe how many people come up here and dress up. It’s just like a big Halloween party every year. The vibe up here is just amazing. It’s what keeps us coming back every year,” said Adam Nolan, on Team Frozen Dipper.
Some couldn’t wait to jump in, while others were more comfortable watching.
"Watching everybody jumping in that water is next level. I would never do it. I have mad respect for everybody that jumped in, especially the older gentleman who dressed like elvis, said spectator Kevin Reteff.
He’s referring to Ray “Smitty” Smith, who was actually dressed as Smitty Knievel! He was the top fundraiser this year, bringing in $37,000.
“Everybody was so generous because they knew it was for the hospital and they really cared, its just such a big thing here.” said Smith.
With the support of all the dippers like Smitty, and generous sponsors, it was a record breaking fundraising year.
People raised more than $100,000 for River Hospital.
“It’s a huge record breaker and it’s one of those things, when I found out I cried,” said Andrea Roden, River Hospital’s marketing director.
That money will go toward modernizing the inpatient unit of the hospital.
7 News this Evening anchor, Jeff Cole emceed the event. This is his 14th year taking part.
