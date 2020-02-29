Town of Rutland crash sends 3 to the hospital

RUTLAND, N.Y. (WWNY) - Three people were sent to the hospital after a crash in Jefferson County Saturday. Sheriffs say slick road conditions played a factor.
The crash happened at the intersection of County Route 163 and State Route 126 in the Town of Rutland.
Sheriffs deputies say 27-year-old James Nicholas of Copenhagen was speeding on Route 163 and ran through the stop sign. Nicholas then collided into an eastbound vehicle on Route 126.
51-year-old Khristian LaVere and 52-year-old Deanna Miller of Watertown were inside that car.
Deputies say all three people were sent to Samaritan Medical Center with non-life threatening injuries.
Nicholas was issued a speeding ticket and failure to stop at a stop sign.
Copyright 2020 WWNY. All rights reserved.