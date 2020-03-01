Cuomo calls for immediate coronavirus testing in NY

ALBANY, N.Y. (WWNY) - In a news conference Saturday, Governor Cuomo announced New York will start testing immediately for coronavirus.
Cuomo says the state’s Coronavirus test has been approved by the FDA, and New York wwill begin testing immediately at Wadsworth Lab in Albany.
“We’ll start testing immediately here in New York, so we can handle more tests, more volume, turn them around faster, and we are ready to go and literally we can start testing immediately. We have mobilized for emergencies before, and we’re going to do it again," said Cuomo.
The decision came after talks between Cuomo and Vice President Mike Pence.
