Muriel Ruth Widrick, 88, of Lowville

LOWVILLE, N.Y. (WWNY) - Muriel Ruth Widrick, 88, formerly of East State Street, passed away Saturday evening, February 29, 2020, at the Lewis County Residential Healthcare Facility, surrounded by her loved ones.
Calling hours will be held from 1 – 3 p.m. on Tuesday, March 3, 2020, at Lowville Mennonite Church. The funeral service will be held at 3:30 p.m. on Tuesday at the church, with Rev. Keith Zehr, Pastor officiating. Burial will be in the Croghan Mennonite Cemetery in the spring. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Mennonite Disaster Service, c/o Jeff Mosier, PO Box 21, Ellisburg, NY 13636.
She is survived by her children and their spouses, Sharon and Glenn Curry of Watertown; Dale and Debbie Widrick of Guernsey, Wyoming; Keith and Colleen Widrick of Webster; Brenda and Stephen Malone of Lowville; a brother and his wife, Milford and Mary Lou Roggie of Beaver Falls; three sisters-in-law, Rosemary Roggie of Lowville; Jeanette Spencer of Raymondville; and Bonnie Widrick of Burrville; ten grandchildren, 15 great-grandchildren, and two great-great grandchildren. She is predeceased by her parents; her beloved husband, Robert Widrick; a grandson, Jon M. Widrick; and a brother, Marvin Roggie.
Muriel was born on February 6, 1932 in Lowville, NY, a daughter of the late Aaron N. and Esther K. Zehr Roggie. She attended country school in Martinsburg and Lowville Academy. Muriel worked on the family farm during her childhood and prior to her marriage. On November 23, 1950, she married Robert Nelson Widrick at the Nazarene Church Parsonage in Lowville. Muriel started working for Lowville Academy in the custodial department, and later worked in the cafeteria for many years until her retirement.
Mrs. Widrick was a member of the Lowville Mennonite Church. Together with her husband, they were youth sponsors and active in Beaver Camp. After their retirement, the couple was active with Mennonite Disaster Service for several years.
Muriel enjoyed crafting, making quilts and afghans. She enjoyed vacationing with her husband in Myrtle Beach. Most of all, Muriel enjoyed spending time with her grandchildren, and was very involved in their lives. Condolences may be made online at www.isenekerfuneralhome.com .
