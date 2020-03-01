Muriel Ruth Widrick, 88, of Lowville

Muriel was born on February 6, 1932 in Lowville, NY, a daughter of the late Aaron N. and Esther K. Zehr Roggie. She attended country school in Martinsburg and Lowville Academy. Muriel worked on the family farm during her childhood and prior to her marriage. On November 23, 1950, she married Robert Nelson Widrick at the Nazarene Church Parsonage in Lowville. Muriel started working for Lowville Academy in the custodial department, and later worked in the cafeteria for many years until her retirement.