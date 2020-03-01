Phyllis M. Chilton, 74, of Massena

MASSENA, N.Y. (WWNY) - Phyllis M. Chilton, age 74, of Chestnut Street, Massena, passed away peacefully surrounded by her caring and devoted family Saturday February 29th, 2020 at Massena Rehabilitation & Nursing Center.
The family has entrusted funeral arrangements to the care and direction of the Phillips Memorial Home, Massena.
Family and friends are welcome to call the Phillips Memorial Home starting Tuesday March 3, 2020 from 1:00 P.M. to 3:00 P.M. and 6:00 P.M. to 8:00 P.M. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held 11:00 A.M. Wednesday March 4, 2020 at the Church of the Sacred Heart. A graveside service will take place in the spring at the convenience of the family in Calvary Cemetery, Massena.
Phyllis was born in Edinburgh, Scotland on April 2, 1945 to the late Edward F. and Ethel (Elford) Joy.
She attended Norwood-Norfolk School and graduated in 1963. She married the love of her life, Albert Allen Chilton, on February 23, 1963 in Norfolk, NY at the Church of the Visitation with the late Rev. Connor officiating.
They shortly started their family and began raising their children and moved to the Massena area in 1967.
Phyllis is survived by her devoted husband Albert of 57 years and their loving children; Micheline Cappione, Rosemary and William “Bill” Brown, Jr., Allen and Leslie Chilton, Robert and Kathryn Chilton, Heather and Edward Underwood, and Jason and Christine Smutz all of Massena.
Phyllis treasured her grandchildren, Trista, Jarred, Ryan, Marissa, Janelle, Alexa, Emily, Larkyn, Delaney, Joshua, Benjamin, Samuel, Logan, Katy, Hannah, Jack, and Ashten, and her four great-grandchildren, Liam, Isabella, Emma, and Amelia. She also survived by two brothers; Robert and Ilona Joy of Norwood, NY, and Frank and Connie Joy of Lafayette, IN, a brother-in-law Gerald and Micheline Chilton, along with several nieces and nephews whom all delighted in her presence.
Phyllis enjoyed cooking, gardening, weekly bingo, visiting the casino, and watching her children and grandchildren play hockey over the years. Most of all, she enjoyed spending time with her family and friends, who will deeply miss her. Her passing will leave an everlasting void in all of their lives.
In lieu of flowers the family would ask for any memorial contributions be acknowledged to Trinity Catholic School Endowment Fund; 188 Main Street, Massena, NY 13662 or Massena Humane Society, Inc., 177 Massena South Racquette River Rd, Massena, NY 13662.
Family and friends are welcome to share condolence or memories of Phyllis with her family, by visiting www.PhillipsMemorial.com
Copyright 2020 WWNY. All rights reserved.